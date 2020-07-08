All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:40 PM

3901 Northwest 74th Street

3901 Northwest 74th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3901 Northwest 74th Street, Kansas City, MO 64151
Platte Brook North

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Northwest 74th Street have any available units?
3901 Northwest 74th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3901 Northwest 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Northwest 74th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Northwest 74th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 Northwest 74th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3901 Northwest 74th Street offer parking?
No, 3901 Northwest 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3901 Northwest 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Northwest 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Northwest 74th Street have a pool?
No, 3901 Northwest 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3901 Northwest 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 3901 Northwest 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Northwest 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 Northwest 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3901 Northwest 74th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3901 Northwest 74th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

