3854 E 59th St RIIB-144

3854 E 59th St ~ Move in ready! - 2 Bedroom with a huge den. this house has a nice back yard, off street parking and is walking distance to public transportation. Just minutes from major highway, shopping and Swope Parkway health center .



*NO Section 8.



$35 Application fee per adult. No evictions in 3 years. Must make 3.25x of the monthly rent. Verifiable income and rental history. Pets are okay with non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



For the fastest response, please call 816.503.6219 Or email Celeste at kcleasing@csaproperty.com for more information.



