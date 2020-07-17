All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3854 E 59th St RIIB-144.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3854 E 59th St RIIB-144
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

3854 E 59th St RIIB-144

3854 East 59th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3854 East 59th Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Swope Parkway - Elmwood

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3854 E 59th St ~ Move in ready! - 2 Bedroom with a huge den. this house has a nice back yard, off street parking and is walking distance to public transportation. Just minutes from major highway, shopping and Swope Parkway health center .

*NO Section 8.

$35 Application fee per adult. No evictions in 3 years. Must make 3.25x of the monthly rent. Verifiable income and rental history. Pets are okay with non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

For the fastest response, please call 816.503.6219 Or email Celeste at kcleasing@csaproperty.com for more information.

(RLNE5886439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3854 E 59th St RIIB-144 have any available units?
3854 E 59th St RIIB-144 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3854 E 59th St RIIB-144 currently offering any rent specials?
3854 E 59th St RIIB-144 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3854 E 59th St RIIB-144 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3854 E 59th St RIIB-144 is pet friendly.
Does 3854 E 59th St RIIB-144 offer parking?
Yes, 3854 E 59th St RIIB-144 offers parking.
Does 3854 E 59th St RIIB-144 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3854 E 59th St RIIB-144 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3854 E 59th St RIIB-144 have a pool?
No, 3854 E 59th St RIIB-144 does not have a pool.
Does 3854 E 59th St RIIB-144 have accessible units?
No, 3854 E 59th St RIIB-144 does not have accessible units.
Does 3854 E 59th St RIIB-144 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3854 E 59th St RIIB-144 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3854 E 59th St RIIB-144 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3854 E 59th St RIIB-144 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Harlow House - 3745 Warwick
3745 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary