All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:55 AM

3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A

3847 Wyandotte Street · (816) 287-0460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Hanover Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3847 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$695

Studio · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
google fiber
internet access
OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE! Move in by July 15th, 2020 and get free Aug rent!
Cute one office with kitchen, bathroom and private secure entrance in the main level of this great building!

Private full unit with office space, fit at least 2 desks, or just have a great place to work quietly alone!
Lovely kitchen, bathroom & secured access, this space is not shared, all your own office space on the main level of a great building! Google fiber installed and ready to use.

***Office space is staged in photo's, and office can be furnished at additional costs if needed*****

This beautiful building is located in the heart of Midtown has lovely architectural details, crown moldings, extravagantly large baseboards and window casings in a beautiful palette of colors. It has been fully restored and modernized and is gated & secured.
Tenants pay utilities directly. Each unit includes a NEST to control thermostat and door entry. Conveniently located minutes to Power & Light District, KU Medical School & Hospital, The Crossroads District and the Plaza. The property is located right on the Metro bus line. One block from the intended new street car line on Main Street. For questions and to schedule a showing please contact the email or phone number listed. Sorry no voucher programs accepted, but cats and dogs are welcome.

Ruxton is located in Kansas City, Missouri in the 64111 zip code. This apartment community was built in 1916 and has 3 stories with 12 units.

Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A have any available units?
3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A have?
Some of 3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A currently offering any rent specials?
3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A is pet friendly.
Does 3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A offer parking?
No, 3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A does not offer parking.
Does 3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A have a pool?
No, 3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A does not have a pool.
Does 3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A have accessible units?
No, 3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Riverstone Apartments
8940 N Shannon Ave
Kansas City, MO 64153
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity