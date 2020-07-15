3847 Wyandotte Street - 1A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry google fiber internet access

OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE! Move in by July 15th, 2020 and get free Aug rent!

Cute one office with kitchen, bathroom and private secure entrance in the main level of this great building!



Private full unit with office space, fit at least 2 desks, or just have a great place to work quietly alone!

Lovely kitchen, bathroom & secured access, this space is not shared, all your own office space on the main level of a great building! Google fiber installed and ready to use.



***Office space is staged in photo's, and office can be furnished at additional costs if needed*****



This beautiful building is located in the heart of Midtown has lovely architectural details, crown moldings, extravagantly large baseboards and window casings in a beautiful palette of colors. It has been fully restored and modernized and is gated & secured.

Tenants pay utilities directly. Each unit includes a NEST to control thermostat and door entry. Conveniently located minutes to Power & Light District, KU Medical School & Hospital, The Crossroads District and the Plaza. The property is located right on the Metro bus line. One block from the intended new street car line on Main Street. For questions and to schedule a showing please contact the email or phone number listed. Sorry no voucher programs accepted, but cats and dogs are welcome.



Ruxton is located in Kansas City, Missouri in the 64111 zip code. This apartment community was built in 1916 and has 3 stories with 12 units.



Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com

Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com

Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531