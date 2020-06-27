All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
3835 E 71st St.
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

3835 E 71st St.

3835 East 71st Street · No Longer Available
Location

3835 East 71st Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Noble and Gregory Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Completely Remodeled 4 Bed 2 Bath Home - This cute 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home has been completely remodeled and is now ready for new tenants!

Featuring beautifully refinished hardwood flooring throughout the main level of the home, a completely remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, and durable LVT flooring. Both bathrooms have also been completely updated with new vanity, tile, and fixtures. The 2nd level of the home offers brand new carpet and fresh paint throughout as well.

This home also offers an attached garage, and make sure the check out the large backyard!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

(RLNE5079581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3835 E 71st St. have any available units?
3835 E 71st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3835 E 71st St. have?
Some of 3835 E 71st St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3835 E 71st St. currently offering any rent specials?
3835 E 71st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3835 E 71st St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3835 E 71st St. is pet friendly.
Does 3835 E 71st St. offer parking?
Yes, 3835 E 71st St. offers parking.
Does 3835 E 71st St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3835 E 71st St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3835 E 71st St. have a pool?
No, 3835 E 71st St. does not have a pool.
Does 3835 E 71st St. have accessible units?
No, 3835 E 71st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3835 E 71st St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3835 E 71st St. does not have units with dishwashers.
