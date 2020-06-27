3835 E 71st St.

Amenities

Completely Remodeled 4 Bed 2 Bath Home - This cute 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home has been completely remodeled and is now ready for new tenants!



Featuring beautifully refinished hardwood flooring throughout the main level of the home, a completely remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, and durable LVT flooring. Both bathrooms have also been completely updated with new vanity, tile, and fixtures. The 2nd level of the home offers brand new carpet and fresh paint throughout as well.



This home also offers an attached garage, and make sure the check out the large backyard!



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



(RLNE5079581)