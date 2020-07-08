All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3815 Walnut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3815 Walnut Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

3815 Walnut Street

3815 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Hanover Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3815 Walnut Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/77c5d1a022 ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. SPECIAL - 1 Month Free on 13 Month Lease! Prices marketed is price after special has been applied! ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. You&rsquo;ll love this spacious apartment community located a short drive from the bustling 39th Street and Westport neighborhoods. This beautiful community features six 2 bed 2 bath luxury apartments and has been modernized without taking away the charm of the building. Each unit offers beautiful crown molding, a decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, and other unique architectural details. Make this charming residence your new home by contacting the leasing agent today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 Walnut Street have any available units?
3815 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3815 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
3815 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 3815 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3815 Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 3815 Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 3815 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 3815 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 3815 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 3815 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3815 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3815 Walnut Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Alexander
3421 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary