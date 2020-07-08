3815 Walnut Street

Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning fireplace

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/77c5d1a022 ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. SPECIAL - 1 Month Free on 13 Month Lease! Prices marketed is price after special has been applied! ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. You’ll love this spacious apartment community located a short drive from the bustling 39th Street and Westport neighborhoods. This beautiful community features six 2 bed 2 bath luxury apartments and has been modernized without taking away the charm of the building. Each unit offers beautiful crown molding, a decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, and other unique architectural details. Make this charming residence your new home by contacting the leasing agent today!