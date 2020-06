Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Lovely 3 Bedroom Home - This 1,456 square ft. property has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. New Carpet. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter. Fresh paint. Newer countertops, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Central Air Conditioning. Full unfinished basement. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5091469)