3808 Wyoming Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Completely renovated 3 Bedroom unit seconds from 39th St District. Amazing location close to KU Med, Westport, Country Club Plaza, Highway access, Downtown. 2 of the bedrooms have private bathroom. 2 living rooms and dining room. Hardwoods and tile throughout, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Laundry hookups in unit, central HVAC. Laundry machines can be rented for $60. Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.

Completely renovated duplex. Spacious units with modern updates and authentic charm. Amazing location just off 39th St. Close to KU Med, shopping, restaurants, Westport, The Plaza, Crossroads, and Downtown with quick highway access. Hardwoods and tile floors. Individual HVAC and laundry hook ups. 1 off street spot per unit.