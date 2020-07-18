3806 Roanoke Apt #2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

39th Street Duplex near Shops and Entertainment - This 39th Street Area Duplex offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath. The kitchen includes:Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher. The Washer and Dryer are included off Kitchen area in separate Laundry room. The home has beautiful Hardwood floors throughout the entire unit. There are 2 large bedrooms with good closet space, as well as the large bathroom tile flooring and pedestal tub. The 3rd bedroom is located off the kitchen with beautiful french doors. Owner pays water and gas and takes care of lawn maintenance. Excellent off street parking in back. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry no Dogs.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Spencer for Showing. 913-484-4879

Rent is $1,750.00 Per Month



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5902828)