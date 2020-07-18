All apartments in Kansas City
3806 Roanoke Apt #2

3806 Roanoke Rd · (816) 912-3333
Location

3806 Roanoke Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3806 Roanoke Apt #2 · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
39th Street Duplex near Shops and Entertainment - This 39th Street Area Duplex offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath. The kitchen includes:Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher. The Washer and Dryer are included off Kitchen area in separate Laundry room. The home has beautiful Hardwood floors throughout the entire unit. There are 2 large bedrooms with good closet space, as well as the large bathroom tile flooring and pedestal tub. The 3rd bedroom is located off the kitchen with beautiful french doors. Owner pays water and gas and takes care of lawn maintenance. Excellent off street parking in back. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry no Dogs.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing. 913-484-4879
Rent is $1,750.00 Per Month

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5902828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 Roanoke Apt #2 have any available units?
3806 Roanoke Apt #2 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3806 Roanoke Apt #2 have?
Some of 3806 Roanoke Apt #2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3806 Roanoke Apt #2 currently offering any rent specials?
3806 Roanoke Apt #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 Roanoke Apt #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3806 Roanoke Apt #2 is pet friendly.
Does 3806 Roanoke Apt #2 offer parking?
Yes, 3806 Roanoke Apt #2 offers parking.
Does 3806 Roanoke Apt #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3806 Roanoke Apt #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 Roanoke Apt #2 have a pool?
No, 3806 Roanoke Apt #2 does not have a pool.
Does 3806 Roanoke Apt #2 have accessible units?
No, 3806 Roanoke Apt #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 Roanoke Apt #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3806 Roanoke Apt #2 has units with dishwashers.
