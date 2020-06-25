All apartments in Kansas City
3800 Wyoming St
Last updated May 13 2019 at 10:30 PM

3800 Wyoming St

3800 Wyoming Street · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
pet friendly
Beautifully updated home in the Volker neighborhood offers amazing access to KU Med, UMKC, Midtown and Westport. The house is fully furnished with a mid-century inspired design, while maintaining all this home's historic charm. The spacious front porch and swing offer that tranquil space anyone would want to relax and unwind. This house also features a detached 2-car garage and a large fenced yard that is perfect for your dogs and entertaining. The upstairs possesses a large sun-room which could be used as a 3rd bedroom or TV room. Lawn care is provided and the house is wired for Google Fiber.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Wyoming St have any available units?
3800 Wyoming St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Wyoming St have?
Some of 3800 Wyoming St's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Wyoming St currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Wyoming St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Wyoming St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 Wyoming St is pet friendly.
Does 3800 Wyoming St offer parking?
Yes, 3800 Wyoming St offers parking.
Does 3800 Wyoming St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 Wyoming St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Wyoming St have a pool?
No, 3800 Wyoming St does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Wyoming St have accessible units?
No, 3800 Wyoming St does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Wyoming St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 Wyoming St does not have units with dishwashers.
