3800 Wyoming St

Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony dogs allowed garage recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage google fiber pet friendly

Beautifully updated home in the Volker neighborhood offers amazing access to KU Med, UMKC, Midtown and Westport. The house is fully furnished with a mid-century inspired design, while maintaining all this home's historic charm. The spacious front porch and swing offer that tranquil space anyone would want to relax and unwind. This house also features a detached 2-car garage and a large fenced yard that is perfect for your dogs and entertaining. The upstairs possesses a large sun-room which could be used as a 3rd bedroom or TV room. Lawn care is provided and the house is wired for Google Fiber.

Beautifully updated home in the Volker neighborhood offers amazing access to KU Med, UMKC, Midtown and Westport. The house is fully furnished with a mid-century inspired design, while maintaining all this home's historic charm. The spacious front porch and swing offer that tranquil space anyone would want to relax and unwind. This house also features a detached 2-car garage and a large fenced yard that is perfect for your dogs and entertaining. The upstairs possesses a large sun-room which could be used as a 3rd bedroom or TV room. Lawn care is provided and the house is wired for Google Fiber.