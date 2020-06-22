3728 Baltimore Avenue - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber internet access pet friendly

Step into this lovely Hanover Place unit with an inviting front porch and adorable porch swing!

Open large living space with hardwood floors, ceiling fans and a decorative fireplace!

Kitchen comes with black appliances including Refrigerator, Range/Oven and Dishwasher!

Master bedroom has two large closets and connects to the spacious full bathroom!

Bathroom has double sinks and an upgraded shower/bath combo.

Across the hall you will find the spacious second bedroom with another large closet!

Washer/Dryer hookups by the rear exit of unit.

Off street parking lot around back of unit.

Cats and dogs ok!

Google Fiber wired!