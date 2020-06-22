3728 Baltimore Avenue - 1

Amenities
Step into this lovely Hanover Place unit with an inviting front porch and adorable porch swing!
Open large living space with hardwood floors, ceiling fans and a decorative fireplace!
Kitchen comes with black appliances including Refrigerator, Range/Oven and Dishwasher!
Master bedroom has two large closets and connects to the spacious full bathroom!
Bathroom has double sinks and an upgraded shower/bath combo.
Across the hall you will find the spacious second bedroom with another large closet!
Washer/Dryer hookups by the rear exit of unit.
Off street parking lot around back of unit.
Cats and dogs ok!
Google Fiber wired!