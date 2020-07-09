All apartments in Kansas City
3702 East 106th Terrace

Kansas City
St. Catherine's Gardens
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

3702 East 106th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64137
St. Catherine's Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bdrm, 2 bath move in ready! Open concept Living/Dining combo features wide plank laminate wood floors. Kitchen has been completely updated with grey shaker cabinets, ceramic floors and back splash along with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The home has new interior paint, fixtures, hardware and doors throughout. Both bathrooms have new everything! The basement has a large rec room & full bath! Laundry in on lower level. Fenced 2 tier backyard. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3702 East 106th Terrace have any available units?
3702 East 106th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3702 East 106th Terrace have?
Some of 3702 East 106th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3702 East 106th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3702 East 106th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3702 East 106th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3702 East 106th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3702 East 106th Terrace offer parking?
No, 3702 East 106th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 3702 East 106th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3702 East 106th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3702 East 106th Terrace have a pool?
No, 3702 East 106th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3702 East 106th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3702 East 106th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3702 East 106th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3702 East 106th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

