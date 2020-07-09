3702 East 106th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 4 bdrm, 2 bath move in ready! Open concept Living/Dining combo features wide plank laminate wood floors. Kitchen has been completely updated with grey shaker cabinets, ceramic floors and back splash along with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The home has new interior paint, fixtures, hardware and doors throughout. Both bathrooms have new everything! The basement has a large rec room & full bath! Laundry in on lower level. Fenced 2 tier backyard. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.