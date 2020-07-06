All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:02 AM

3700 E 98th Terrace

3700 East 98th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3700 East 98th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64137
Oakwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
South KCMO Home is private location - This South KCMO Home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Three bedrooms are on second floor with 1 full-bath. The house includes a Formal Living Room, Dining Room. The Kitchen has Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher and also a breakfast room. The house has majority hardwood floors with 1 bedroom with carpeting. This house has Central Air Conditioning and a Gas Furnace. The basement is unfinished with washer and dryer hookups. There is a Large Privacy Fence in the backyard. There is a large private circle driveway and a 2 car attached garage with openers. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry no Vouchers.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent is $1,095.00 Per Month

(RLNE5421779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 E 98th Terrace have any available units?
3700 E 98th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 E 98th Terrace have?
Some of 3700 E 98th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 E 98th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3700 E 98th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 E 98th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3700 E 98th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3700 E 98th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3700 E 98th Terrace offers parking.
Does 3700 E 98th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 E 98th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 E 98th Terrace have a pool?
No, 3700 E 98th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3700 E 98th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3700 E 98th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 E 98th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 E 98th Terrace has units with dishwashers.

