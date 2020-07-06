3700 E 98th Terrace

Amenities

South KCMO Home is private location - This South KCMO Home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Three bedrooms are on second floor with 1 full-bath. The house includes a Formal Living Room, Dining Room. The Kitchen has Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher and also a breakfast room. The house has majority hardwood floors with 1 bedroom with carpeting. This house has Central Air Conditioning and a Gas Furnace. The basement is unfinished with washer and dryer hookups. There is a Large Privacy Fence in the backyard. There is a large private circle driveway and a 2 car attached garage with openers. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry no Vouchers.



Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372

Rent is $1,095.00 Per Month



(RLNE5421779)