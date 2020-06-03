All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

37 W 57TH STREET

37 West 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

37 West 57th Street, Kansas City, MO 64113
Wornall Homestead

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home In Brookside - This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the highly sought after, Brookside area.
It offers an open floorplan, all stainless steel appliances, central air, gas heat, first floor laundry, a washer & dryer, a decorative fireplace, lots of windows, a partially fenced in back yard with a deck, and a full unfinished basement.
This home will not last long so call today!
We offer appointment times from 9am to 4:00pm Monday - Friday.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE5393054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 W 57TH STREET have any available units?
37 W 57TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 W 57TH STREET have?
Some of 37 W 57TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 W 57TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
37 W 57TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 W 57TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 W 57TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 37 W 57TH STREET offer parking?
No, 37 W 57TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 37 W 57TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 W 57TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 W 57TH STREET have a pool?
No, 37 W 57TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 37 W 57TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 37 W 57TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 37 W 57TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 W 57TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

