37 W 57TH STREET

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home In Brookside - This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the highly sought after, Brookside area.

It offers an open floorplan, all stainless steel appliances, central air, gas heat, first floor laundry, a washer & dryer, a decorative fireplace, lots of windows, a partially fenced in back yard with a deck, and a full unfinished basement.

This home will not last long so call today!

We offer appointment times from 9am to 4:00pm Monday - Friday.



This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs.

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.



For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.



(RLNE5393054)