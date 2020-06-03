37 W 57TH STREET

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home In Brookside - This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the highly sought after, Brookside area.
It offers an open floorplan, all stainless steel appliances, central air, gas heat, first floor laundry, a washer & dryer, a decorative fireplace, lots of windows, a partially fenced in back yard with a deck, and a full unfinished basement.
This home will not last long so call today!
We offer appointment times from 9am to 4:00pm Monday - Friday.
This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.
(RLNE5393054)