3624 Tracy Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 5 bed 3 bath home is located near restaurants and Highway 71 making it great for commuters!



The living room contains the original hardwood flooring as well with updated fixture and fresh paint! The fireplace(decorative only) brings tons of character. The kitchen features all new appliances, new flooring, new fixtures and more! The bathrooms have been updated with new vanities, fresh paint, modern fixtures, shower walls, and toilets. The bedrooms and upstairs contains brand new carpet and fresh paint! The unfinished basement brings tons of addtional storage space. The back porch would be great for a patio set and grill. The backyard is surrounded by a privacy fence making it great for pets!



Add it to your must see list today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



