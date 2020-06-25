All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
3624 Tracy Avenue
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:28 PM

3624 Tracy Avenue

3624 Tracy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3624 Tracy Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64109
Squier Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 5 bed 3 bath home is located near restaurants and Highway 71 making it great for commuters!

The living room contains the original hardwood flooring as well with updated fixture and fresh paint! The fireplace(decorative only) brings tons of character. The kitchen features all new appliances, new flooring, new fixtures and more! The bathrooms have been updated with new vanities, fresh paint, modern fixtures, shower walls, and toilets. The bedrooms and upstairs contains brand new carpet and fresh paint! The unfinished basement brings tons of addtional storage space. The back porch would be great for a patio set and grill. The backyard is surrounded by a privacy fence making it great for pets!

Add it to your must see list today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3624 Tracy Avenue have any available units?
3624 Tracy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3624 Tracy Avenue have?
Some of 3624 Tracy Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3624 Tracy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3624 Tracy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 Tracy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3624 Tracy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3624 Tracy Avenue offer parking?
No, 3624 Tracy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3624 Tracy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3624 Tracy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 Tracy Avenue have a pool?
No, 3624 Tracy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3624 Tracy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3624 Tracy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 Tracy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3624 Tracy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
