3617 Ditzler Avenue

3617 Ditzler Ave- PRICE REDUCED! - 3617 Ditzler Ave is a 2 bed 1 bath home located in Kansas City, MO!



-2 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-Dishwasher

-W/D connections

-Full walkout basement

-Covered backyard deck

-Large Fenced yard

-Storage shed

-1 car attached garage



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



$850.00 monthly rent

$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$850.00 security deposit upon approval

$300.00 non-refundable pet fee (first pet)

$200.00 Refundable pet deposit (second pet)



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- No felonies for violent crimes



