Kansas City, MO
3617 Ditzler Avenue
Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM

3617 Ditzler Avenue

3617 Ditzler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3617 Ditzler Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Ashland Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3617 Ditzler Ave- PRICE REDUCED! - 3617 Ditzler Ave is a 2 bed 1 bath home located in Kansas City, MO!

-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-Dishwasher
-W/D connections
-Full walkout basement
-Covered backyard deck
-Large Fenced yard
-Storage shed
-1 car attached garage

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We DO NOT accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 699-3476 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$850.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$850.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee (first pet)
$200.00 Refundable pet deposit (second pet)

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE3440737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Ditzler Avenue have any available units?
3617 Ditzler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3617 Ditzler Avenue have?
Some of 3617 Ditzler Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 Ditzler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Ditzler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Ditzler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3617 Ditzler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3617 Ditzler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3617 Ditzler Avenue offers parking.
Does 3617 Ditzler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 Ditzler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Ditzler Avenue have a pool?
No, 3617 Ditzler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3617 Ditzler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3617 Ditzler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Ditzler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3617 Ditzler Avenue has units with dishwashers.

