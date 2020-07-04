3617 Ditzler Avenue

Amenities
3617 Ditzler Ave- PRICE REDUCED! - 3617 Ditzler Ave is a 2 bed 1 bath home located in Kansas City, MO!
-2 bed
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Range
-Dishwasher
-W/D connections
-Full walkout basement
-Covered backyard deck
-Large Fenced yard
-Storage shed
-1 car attached garage
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 699-3476 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$850.00 monthly rent
$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$850.00 security deposit upon approval
$300.00 non-refundable pet fee (first pet)
$200.00 Refundable pet deposit (second pet)
Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE3440737)