All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3613 N Chelsea Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3613 N Chelsea Avenue
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

3613 N Chelsea Avenue

3613 North Chelsea Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3613 North Chelsea Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64117
Chouteau Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Spacious North KC Home For Rent-Coming Soon - Now leasing 1,152 square foot, split level home in North Kansas City. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an attached double car garage.Large fenced backyard. Kitchen appliances (stove, dishwasher and refrigerator) included! Contact us about leasing this out today!

Chouteau Elementary - Eastgate Middle - North KC High

Applications found at www.rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4117221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 N Chelsea Avenue have any available units?
3613 N Chelsea Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 N Chelsea Avenue have?
Some of 3613 N Chelsea Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 N Chelsea Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3613 N Chelsea Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 N Chelsea Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3613 N Chelsea Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3613 N Chelsea Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3613 N Chelsea Avenue offers parking.
Does 3613 N Chelsea Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 N Chelsea Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 N Chelsea Avenue have a pool?
No, 3613 N Chelsea Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3613 N Chelsea Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3613 N Chelsea Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 N Chelsea Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3613 N Chelsea Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary