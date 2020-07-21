3613 N Chelsea Avenue

Amenities
Spacious North KC Home For Rent-Coming Soon - Now leasing 1,152 square foot, split level home in North Kansas City. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an attached double car garage.Large fenced backyard. Kitchen appliances (stove, dishwasher and refrigerator) included! Contact us about leasing this out today!
Chouteau Elementary - Eastgate Middle - North KC High
Applications found at www.rentkc.net
Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.
At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.
