3613 N Chelsea Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Spacious North KC Home For Rent-Coming Soon - Now leasing 1,152 square foot, split level home in North Kansas City. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an attached double car garage.Large fenced backyard. Kitchen appliances (stove, dishwasher and refrigerator) included! Contact us about leasing this out today!



Chouteau Elementary - Eastgate Middle - North KC High



Applications found at www.rentkc.net



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



