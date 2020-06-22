All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3603 East 57th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3603 East 57th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3603 East 57th Street

3603 East 57th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3603 East 57th Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
North Town Fork Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available now is this rehabbed home that features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large master suite, carpet throughout. Large corner lot, 1 car garage. Laundry hookups, unfinished basement. Hot water tank and furnace installed at move in.

NO Vouchers

$40 app fee
$750 rent / $750 deposit
$250 pet deposit, per pet. Inquire within.

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3603 East 57th Street have any available units?
3603 East 57th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3603 East 57th Street have?
Some of 3603 East 57th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3603 East 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3603 East 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3603 East 57th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3603 East 57th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3603 East 57th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3603 East 57th Street does offer parking.
Does 3603 East 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3603 East 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3603 East 57th Street have a pool?
No, 3603 East 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3603 East 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 3603 East 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3603 East 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3603 East 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary