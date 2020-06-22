3603 East 57th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available now is this rehabbed home that features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large master suite, carpet throughout. Large corner lot, 1 car garage. Laundry hookups, unfinished basement. Hot water tank and furnace installed at move in.



NO Vouchers



$40 app fee

$750 rent / $750 deposit

$250 pet deposit, per pet. Inquire within.



**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.