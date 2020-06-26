All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3600 East 104th Street
Last updated August 20 2019 at 9:07 PM

3600 East 104th Street

3600 East 104th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3600 East 104th Street, Kansas City, MO 64137
St. Catherine's Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bdrm, 2 bath Ranch/Raised Ranch home is on a fantastic lot and has a walk out basement with garage entry on the rear. The main level is open and is great for entertaining and features a brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen walks out into the treed backyard. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 East 104th Street have any available units?
3600 East 104th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3600 East 104th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3600 East 104th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 East 104th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3600 East 104th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3600 East 104th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3600 East 104th Street offers parking.
Does 3600 East 104th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 East 104th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 East 104th Street have a pool?
No, 3600 East 104th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3600 East 104th Street have accessible units?
No, 3600 East 104th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 East 104th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3600 East 104th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3600 East 104th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3600 East 104th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
