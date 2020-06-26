3600 East 104th Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

This 3 bdrm, 2 bath Ranch/Raised Ranch home is on a fantastic lot and has a walk out basement with garage entry on the rear. The main level is open and is great for entertaining and features a brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen walks out into the treed backyard. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.