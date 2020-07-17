3538 Wyandotte St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This huge 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom house rents for $1,850 per month with a $1,850 security deposit. Located in mid town Kansas City, MO, the house is within walking distance to Westport. 3 of the 5 bedrooms come with private baths, perfectly set up for residents with multiple roommates. The rear contains plenty of off street parking. Other features include, newly painted trim, newer kitchen appliances, in house laundry, central air/heat, and more. Utilities and lawn care are the responsibility of the resident, renters insurance is required. Pets welcome upon approval.