All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3538 Wyandotte St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3538 Wyandotte St
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:40 PM

3538 Wyandotte St

3538 Wyandotte Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Hanover Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3538 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This huge 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom house rents for $1,850 per month with a $1,850 security deposit. Located in mid town Kansas City, MO, the house is within walking distance to Westport. 3 of the 5 bedrooms come with private baths, perfectly set up for residents with multiple roommates. The rear contains plenty of off street parking. Other features include, newly painted trim, newer kitchen appliances, in house laundry, central air/heat, and more. Utilities and lawn care are the responsibility of the resident, renters insurance is required. Pets welcome upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3538 Wyandotte St have any available units?
3538 Wyandotte St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3538 Wyandotte St currently offering any rent specials?
3538 Wyandotte St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3538 Wyandotte St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3538 Wyandotte St is pet friendly.
Does 3538 Wyandotte St offer parking?
Yes, 3538 Wyandotte St offers parking.
Does 3538 Wyandotte St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3538 Wyandotte St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3538 Wyandotte St have a pool?
No, 3538 Wyandotte St does not have a pool.
Does 3538 Wyandotte St have accessible units?
No, 3538 Wyandotte St does not have accessible units.
Does 3538 Wyandotte St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3538 Wyandotte St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3538 Wyandotte St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3538 Wyandotte St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Alexander
3421 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary