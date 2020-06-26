3537 Gillham Road - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber internet access pet friendly

Awesome luxurious newly renovated midtown apartments!

Updated floor plans!

Hardwood floors!

Ceiling fans!

Kitchen boasts top of the line Stainless Steel appliances that include refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher and microwave! Kitchen also has marble counter tops!

No need for a laundromat when your unit comes with your very own Washer/Dryer!

Nice location in Hyde Park! Close to Nelson Atkins Museum Of Art, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, Westport, The Plaza, 39th St. District and close to major highways!

Amenities include: off street parking, balcony, Google Fiber ready, energy efficient HVAC, free storage, high end fixtures, new plumbing, new sliders, new windows, open floor plans and plenty of closet space!

Cats and dogs ok with $300 non refundable pet deposit and $20/month pet rent.

Current special of 3rd month free!

Contact us to view today!