Kansas City, MO
3517 Elmwood Ave
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:47 PM

3517 Elmwood Ave

3517 Elmwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3517 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Knoches Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f98cac7042 ----
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Features large eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, large living room and bedrooms, unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups, back deck and off-street parking. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

1 Bath
2 Bedroom
Off Street Parking
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 Elmwood Ave have any available units?
3517 Elmwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3517 Elmwood Ave have?
Some of 3517 Elmwood Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3517 Elmwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3517 Elmwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 Elmwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3517 Elmwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3517 Elmwood Ave offer parking?
No, 3517 Elmwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3517 Elmwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3517 Elmwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 Elmwood Ave have a pool?
No, 3517 Elmwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3517 Elmwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 3517 Elmwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 Elmwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3517 Elmwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

