3517 Elmwood Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f98cac7042 ----

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Features large eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, large living room and bedrooms, unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups, back deck and off-street parking. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



1 Bath

2 Bedroom

Off Street Parking

Stove

Unfinished Basement

Washer/Dryer Hookups