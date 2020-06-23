3515 Monroe Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128 Palestine West and Oak Park Northeast
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 880 Sq ft property was built in 1959 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. New Carpet throughout home. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter. Fresh paint. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator and Stove included. Central Air Conditioning. Brand new furnace and hot water tank Come ready to rent this beauty today!
Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~816-237-8668
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3515 Monroe Ave have any available units?
3515 Monroe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.