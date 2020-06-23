All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 22 2019 at 7:42 AM

3515 Monroe Ave

3515 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3515 Monroe Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Palestine West and Oak Park Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 880 Sq ft property was built in 1959 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. New Carpet throughout home. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter. Fresh paint. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator and Stove included. Central Air Conditioning. Brand new furnace and hot water tank
Come ready to rent this beauty today!

Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET.
CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~816-237-8668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 Monroe Ave have any available units?
3515 Monroe Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 Monroe Ave have?
Some of 3515 Monroe Ave's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 Monroe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3515 Monroe Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 Monroe Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3515 Monroe Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3515 Monroe Ave offer parking?
No, 3515 Monroe Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3515 Monroe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 Monroe Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 Monroe Ave have a pool?
No, 3515 Monroe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3515 Monroe Ave have accessible units?
No, 3515 Monroe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 Monroe Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3515 Monroe Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
