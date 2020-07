Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Recently updated 3 bed 1 bath home. New paint throughout, new carpet in a couple bedrooms, hardwood floors in the living area and 1 of the bedrooms. Plenty of storage space in the basement. Covered parking, and huge yard! Tenant responsible for all utilities including water, gas, and electric. Tenant responsible for snow removal and lawn care.