345 South Hardesty Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available 08/01/19 $800 - 2 Bed/2 Bath Newly Renovated Home For Rent. - Property Id: 134266



2 bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family Home in Indian Mound Neighborhood of the Historical Northeast Neighborhood, available in 8/1/2019. Close to the grocery store, library, neighborhood markets, plenty of restaurants and 5-10 minutes away from the downtown KC Power and Light District, River Market, Crossroads, as well as North Kansas City. This will be like a brand new house after the renovation. The house features a master suite with private bathroom, second bathroom with clawfoot bathtub, tile bathroom, hardwood floors, all new energy efficient windows, new kitchen, and central heating and cooling $800/month, 1-month security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Call Kevin at 816-812-8727.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134266p

Property Id 134266



No Dogs Allowed



