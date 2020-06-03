All apartments in Kansas City
Location

345 Hardesty Ave, Kansas City, MO 64124
South India Mound

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/19 $800 - 2 Bed/2 Bath Newly Renovated Home For Rent. - Property Id: 134266

2 bedroom 2 bathroom Single Family Home in Indian Mound Neighborhood of the Historical Northeast Neighborhood, available in 8/1/2019. Close to the grocery store, library, neighborhood markets, plenty of restaurants and 5-10 minutes away from the downtown KC Power and Light District, River Market, Crossroads, as well as North Kansas City. This will be like a brand new house after the renovation. The house features a master suite with private bathroom, second bathroom with clawfoot bathtub, tile bathroom, hardwood floors, all new energy efficient windows, new kitchen, and central heating and cooling $800/month, 1-month security deposit. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Call Kevin at 816-812-8727.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134266p
Property Id 134266

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5017890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 South Hardesty Avenue have any available units?
345 South Hardesty Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 South Hardesty Avenue have?
Some of 345 South Hardesty Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 South Hardesty Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
345 South Hardesty Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 South Hardesty Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 345 South Hardesty Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 345 South Hardesty Avenue offer parking?
No, 345 South Hardesty Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 345 South Hardesty Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 345 South Hardesty Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 South Hardesty Avenue have a pool?
No, 345 South Hardesty Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 345 South Hardesty Avenue have accessible units?
No, 345 South Hardesty Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 345 South Hardesty Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 345 South Hardesty Avenue has units with dishwashers.
