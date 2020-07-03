3421 Askew Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage google fiber internet access

Cute 2 Bed 2 Bath Midtown Home in KCMO - Property Id: 198260



This is a non-smoking property but pets are welcome! Patio and deck in the backyard. Driveway can accommodate 3 cars and there is also a garage in the spacious fenced in backyard.



Other features include Google Fiber Internet Ready, Nest Thermostat, Central AC, living & dining room, basement, garage, off-street parking, washer & dryer hookups, and hardwood & tile floors - no carpet. Well kept home with a newer roof installed.



The rent is $725 with a $725 security deposit. To qualify you must make 3 times monthly rent, have no evictions/foreclosures/convictions for the past 2 years, pass screening process, and be able to place ALL utilities in your name.



We offer tours daily after you schedule a tour through our website MovingInKC.com/Tour



