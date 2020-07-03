All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3421 Askew Ave
Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:00 PM

3421 Askew Ave

3421 Askew Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3421 Askew Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Palestine West and Oak Park Northeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
google fiber
internet access
Cute 2 Bed 2 Bath Midtown Home in KCMO - Property Id: 198260

We offer tours daily after you schedule a tour through our website MovingInKC.com/Tour

This is a non-smoking property but pets are welcome! Patio and deck in the backyard. Driveway can accommodate 3 cars and there is also a garage in the spacious fenced in backyard.

Other features include Google Fiber Internet Ready, Nest Thermostat, Central AC, living & dining room, basement, garage, off-street parking, washer & dryer hookups, and hardwood & tile floors - no carpet. Well kept home with a newer roof installed.

The rent is $725 with a $725 security deposit. To qualify you must make 3 times monthly rent, have no evictions/foreclosures/convictions for the past 2 years, pass screening process, and be able to place ALL utilities in your name.

We offer tours daily after you schedule a tour through our website MovingInKC.com/Tour

MovingInKC.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/198260
Property Id 198260

(RLNE5444370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3421 Askew Ave have any available units?
3421 Askew Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3421 Askew Ave have?
Some of 3421 Askew Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3421 Askew Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3421 Askew Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 Askew Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3421 Askew Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3421 Askew Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3421 Askew Ave offers parking.
Does 3421 Askew Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 Askew Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 Askew Ave have a pool?
No, 3421 Askew Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3421 Askew Ave have accessible units?
No, 3421 Askew Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 Askew Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3421 Askew Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

