3421 Askew Ave

Cute 2 Bed 2 Bath Midtown Home in KCMO - Property Id: 198260
We offer tours daily after you schedule a tour through our website MovingInKC.com/Tour
This is a non-smoking property but pets are welcome! Patio and deck in the backyard. Driveway can accommodate 3 cars and there is also a garage in the spacious fenced in backyard.
Other features include Google Fiber Internet Ready, Nest Thermostat, Central AC, living & dining room, basement, garage, off-street parking, washer & dryer hookups, and hardwood & tile floors - no carpet. Well kept home with a newer roof installed.
The rent is $725 with a $725 security deposit. To qualify you must make 3 times monthly rent, have no evictions/foreclosures/convictions for the past 2 years, pass screening process, and be able to place ALL utilities in your name.
