All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3341 Agnes Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3341 Agnes Ave
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:46 AM

3341 Agnes Ave

3341 Agnes Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3341 Agnes Ave, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Too good to be true.... bring your vouchers HUGE multi level house has 2,800 square ft. It has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Property has been completely updated and is READY for a renter now. New! Painted top to bottom inside and out. Stunning tile work in kitchen! New carpet throughout the house! Brand New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Full unfinished basement with new furnace and hot water tank and w/d hookups. Central A/C
Come ready to rent this beauty today!

Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. $45 Application Fee per person.
CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing! Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3341 Agnes Ave have any available units?
3341 Agnes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3341 Agnes Ave have?
Some of 3341 Agnes Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3341 Agnes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3341 Agnes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3341 Agnes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3341 Agnes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3341 Agnes Ave offer parking?
No, 3341 Agnes Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3341 Agnes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3341 Agnes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3341 Agnes Ave have a pool?
No, 3341 Agnes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3341 Agnes Ave have accessible units?
No, 3341 Agnes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3341 Agnes Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3341 Agnes Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary