3341 Agnes Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Too good to be true.... bring your vouchers HUGE multi level house has 2,800 square ft. It has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Property has been completely updated and is READY for a renter now. New! Painted top to bottom inside and out. Stunning tile work in kitchen! New carpet throughout the house! Brand New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Full unfinished basement with new furnace and hot water tank and w/d hookups. Central A/C

Come ready to rent this beauty today!



Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. $45 Application Fee per person.

CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing! Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668