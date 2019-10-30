All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3334 Charlotte Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3334 Charlotte Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3334 Charlotte Street

3334 Charlotte St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
North Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3334 Charlotte St, Kansas City, MO 64109
North Hyde Park

Amenities

google fiber
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
Holiday Special: All leases signed for this property before the end of the year get the first month free!

This renovated Hyde Park one-bedroom apartment offers a sizable floor plan with gleaming hardwoods throughout.

– Free Google Fiber
– Gated parking included
– Select units feature exposed brick
– Pets welcome

This property has a courtyard layout and charming open breezeways for you to enjoy.

Located in the historic Hyde Park neighborhood, this apartment is minutes from the Plaza, Downtown, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, the Kansas City Art Institute, and more.

This apartment is just blocks away from beautiful green spaces like Hyde Park and Gillham Park. Take the dog for an afternoon walk and enjoy the beautiful greenery and architecture.

Contact us today to start your application!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3334 Charlotte Street have any available units?
3334 Charlotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3334 Charlotte Street have?
Some of 3334 Charlotte Street's amenities include google fiber, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3334 Charlotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
3334 Charlotte Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3334 Charlotte Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3334 Charlotte Street is pet friendly.
Does 3334 Charlotte Street offer parking?
Yes, 3334 Charlotte Street does offer parking.
Does 3334 Charlotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3334 Charlotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3334 Charlotte Street have a pool?
No, 3334 Charlotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 3334 Charlotte Street have accessible units?
No, 3334 Charlotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3334 Charlotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3334 Charlotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Mirabelle
310 West 45th Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64111
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary