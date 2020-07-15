All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3315 Agnes Ave B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3315 Agnes Ave B
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

3315 Agnes Ave B

3315 Agnes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3315 Agnes Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bdrm top unit with A/C; water included - Property Id: 306474

Beautiful four bedroom top unit duplex with spacious kitchen and living room, complete with central A/C and a fire place! Updates have been made throughout in the last couple of years (a fresh coat of paint will be applied before occupancy).

Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator stay with the property. Water/sewage and garbage collection are included, as well as grass cutting from April - October!

The location cannot be beat as it's in a low crime area and conveniently located to highways, shops, several parks, the Lucile Bluford library branch and a local YMCA.

Unit available August 1, or as early as mid July.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/306474
Property Id 306474

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5878628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 Agnes Ave B have any available units?
3315 Agnes Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3315 Agnes Ave B have?
Some of 3315 Agnes Ave B's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 Agnes Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Agnes Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 Agnes Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 3315 Agnes Ave B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3315 Agnes Ave B offer parking?
No, 3315 Agnes Ave B does not offer parking.
Does 3315 Agnes Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3315 Agnes Ave B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 Agnes Ave B have a pool?
No, 3315 Agnes Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 3315 Agnes Ave B have accessible units?
No, 3315 Agnes Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 Agnes Ave B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3315 Agnes Ave B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Riverstone Apartments
8940 N Shannon Ave
Kansas City, MO 64153
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary