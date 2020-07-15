3315 Agnes Ave B

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bdrm top unit with A/C; water included - Property Id: 306474



Beautiful four bedroom top unit duplex with spacious kitchen and living room, complete with central A/C and a fire place! Updates have been made throughout in the last couple of years (a fresh coat of paint will be applied before occupancy).



Stove, dishwasher and refrigerator stay with the property. Water/sewage and garbage collection are included, as well as grass cutting from April - October!



The location cannot be beat as it's in a low crime area and conveniently located to highways, shops, several parks, the Lucile Bluford library branch and a local YMCA.



Unit available August 1, or as early as mid July.

No Pets Allowed



