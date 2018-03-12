All apartments in Kansas City
3301 Bales Avenue

Location

3301 Bales Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Palestine West and Oak Park Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Sunny and light 1,600 Sq ft 3 bed, 1.5 bath home sits on the corner and features a large living room with decorative fireplace, formal dining room with built-in book cases, and a lower-floor office area in the rear. Large bedrooms on the second floor feature lots of natural light, with a walk-in closet in the master bedroom and an oversized linen closet in the hall. Front patio overlooks a fenced-in yard. Half-bath on the first floor, and full bathroom on the second. View at your convenience by calling (816) 623-2990 or visit our website at https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent.

Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Bales Avenue have any available units?
3301 Bales Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3301 Bales Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Bales Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Bales Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3301 Bales Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3301 Bales Avenue offer parking?
No, 3301 Bales Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3301 Bales Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 Bales Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Bales Avenue have a pool?
No, 3301 Bales Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Bales Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3301 Bales Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Bales Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 Bales Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3301 Bales Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3301 Bales Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
