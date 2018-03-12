3301 Bales Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Sunny and light 1,600 Sq ft 3 bed, 1.5 bath home sits on the corner and features a large living room with decorative fireplace, formal dining room with built-in book cases, and a lower-floor office area in the rear. Large bedrooms on the second floor feature lots of natural light, with a walk-in closet in the master bedroom and an oversized linen closet in the hall. Front patio overlooks a fenced-in yard. Half-bath on the first floor, and full bathroom on the second. View at your convenience by calling (816) 623-2990 or visit our website at https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent.



Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.

Contact us to schedule a showing.