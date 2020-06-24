All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 2
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 2

3241 Gillham Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
North Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3241 Gillham Road, Kansas City, MO 64109
North Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
Midtown Triplex close to shopping. - This Midtown Unit has 1,000 sq feet with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath unit is located on 2nd floor of triplex. Within walking distance to Midtown's Martini Corner. There are original hardwood floors throughout. The large Living and Dining area has ornamental fireplace with shelves. The Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave. The unit has a stack washer/dryer. Bathroom is between two larger Bedrooms with roomy closets. A walk-in closet is off bedroom hall. There is a large front porch. The unit includes two off-street parking places, Google Fiber ready, central air / heating with water included in rent. Pets are allowed with additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet rent with approval from ownership.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $995.00 per Month

(RLNE4913078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 2 have any available units?
3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 2 have?
Some of 3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary