3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly

Midtown Triplex close to shopping. - This Midtown Unit has 1,000 sq feet with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath unit is located on 2nd floor of triplex. Within walking distance to Midtown's Martini Corner. There are original hardwood floors throughout. The large Living and Dining area has ornamental fireplace with shelves. The Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave. The unit has a stack washer/dryer. Bathroom is between two larger Bedrooms with roomy closets. A walk-in closet is off bedroom hall. There is a large front porch. The unit includes two off-street parking places, Google Fiber ready, central air / heating with water included in rent. Pets are allowed with additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet rent with approval from ownership.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call David for Showing 913-484-4555

Rent is $995.00 per Month



(RLNE4913078)