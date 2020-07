Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This house will absolutely blow you away! It has so many great features and will NOT be available for long so check it out and get your application in ASAP. We have provided a full video walk-through for viewing from the comfort of your own home! Once you have checked out the photos and video then please use the link above to request an in-person showing.



Some features include:

• Extra downstairs bathroom

• Plenty of room for storage all throughout

• Washer & Dryer Included

• Bonus attic room

• Lots of character and LOTS of space!

• Beautiful Park and Concourse Nearby

• Detached Garage

• Hardwood Floors

• Historic Northeast Area

• Much much more!



Please note that the property is not accepting pets or voucher programs at the current time and tenant pays all utilities.



Location: 3228 Independence Ave, Kansas City, MO 64124



Virtual Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/PlnaoMDcrmI



Shockwave Properties

816-388-9628

Service@ShockwaveProperties.com