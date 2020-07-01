3226 E 11th St. - B

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Welcome to the Historic Northeast!

Kansas City's home to the oldest and most stunning homes, breathtaking views and impressive parks!

You will see vintage beauty and a diverse community!

Brand new everything in this charming historic building!!!

2 bed 1 bath apartment in Historic Northeast Kansas City.

Gorgeous Hardwoods, Tall Ceilings and Large Windows!

This unit features a huge, light filled open kitchen and living room with stainless steel appliances.

Kitchen is fully equipped with Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Microwave and Dishwasher!!!

Central air and heat.

Original hardwoods have been beautifully refinished.

Huge bathroom with tile, modern vanities and bathroom fixtures.

This apartment has shared front porch space just in time for the beautiful weather!

One way street, very quiet block and walking distance to Whittier Elementary School!

Stackable W/D in unit.

Off street parking available, one car per unit please.

Tenants pay gas, electric and $35/mo water fee and $20/person after that.

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Don't hesitate! Come be a part of the coolest neighborhood in Kansas City and celebrate the revival of The Historic Northeast!