Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

3226 E 11th St. - B

3226 East 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3226 East 11th Street, Kansas City, MO 64127
Lykins

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to the Historic Northeast!
Kansas City's home to the oldest and most stunning homes, breathtaking views and impressive parks!
You will see vintage beauty and a diverse community!
Brand new everything in this charming historic building!!!
2 bed 1 bath apartment in Historic Northeast Kansas City.
Gorgeous Hardwoods, Tall Ceilings and Large Windows!
This unit features a huge, light filled open kitchen and living room with stainless steel appliances.
Kitchen is fully equipped with Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Microwave and Dishwasher!!!
Central air and heat.
Original hardwoods have been beautifully refinished.
Huge bathroom with tile, modern vanities and bathroom fixtures.
This apartment has shared front porch space just in time for the beautiful weather!
One way street, very quiet block and walking distance to Whittier Elementary School!
Stackable W/D in unit.
Off street parking available, one car per unit please.
Tenants pay gas, electric and $35/mo water fee and $20/person after that.
Pets considered on a case by case basis.
Don't hesitate! Come be a part of the coolest neighborhood in Kansas City and celebrate the revival of The Historic Northeast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3226 E 11th St. - B have any available units?
3226 E 11th St. - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3226 E 11th St. - B have?
Some of 3226 E 11th St. - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3226 E 11th St. - B currently offering any rent specials?
3226 E 11th St. - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3226 E 11th St. - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3226 E 11th St. - B is pet friendly.
Does 3226 E 11th St. - B offer parking?
Yes, 3226 E 11th St. - B offers parking.
Does 3226 E 11th St. - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3226 E 11th St. - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3226 E 11th St. - B have a pool?
No, 3226 E 11th St. - B does not have a pool.
Does 3226 E 11th St. - B have accessible units?
No, 3226 E 11th St. - B does not have accessible units.
Does 3226 E 11th St. - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3226 E 11th St. - B has units with dishwashers.

