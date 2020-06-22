All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

322 E 70th Terrace

322 East 70th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

322 East 70th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64113
Armour Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
322 E 70th Terrace Available 05/01/19 Armour Hills Waldo Home Beautiful Home - This Armour Hills Brookside area home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The Kitchen has been remodeled with White cabinetry, Solid surface countertops and stainless steel appliances (with a built in microwave). The floors on first floor are hardwood with the second floor having carpet. This house has Central Air Conditioning and a gas Furnace. There is a dry unfinished basement with plenty of storage with washer and dryer included. There is a private driveway with a detached one car garage. block from entertainment and shops. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent with ownership approval.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent is $2,095.00 Per Month

(RLNE4785961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 E 70th Terrace have any available units?
322 E 70th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 E 70th Terrace have?
Some of 322 E 70th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 E 70th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
322 E 70th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 E 70th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 E 70th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 322 E 70th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 322 E 70th Terrace offers parking.
Does 322 E 70th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 E 70th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 E 70th Terrace have a pool?
No, 322 E 70th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 322 E 70th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 322 E 70th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 322 E 70th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 E 70th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
