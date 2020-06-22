Amenities
322 E 70th Terrace Available 05/01/19 Armour Hills Waldo Home Beautiful Home - This Armour Hills Brookside area home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The Kitchen has been remodeled with White cabinetry, Solid surface countertops and stainless steel appliances (with a built in microwave). The floors on first floor are hardwood with the second floor having carpet. This house has Central Air Conditioning and a gas Furnace. There is a dry unfinished basement with plenty of storage with washer and dryer included. There is a private driveway with a detached one car garage. block from entertainment and shops. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent with ownership approval.
Rent is $2,095.00 Per Month
