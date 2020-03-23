Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3214 E. 30th Ter..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3214 E. 30th Ter.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3214 E. 30th Ter.
3214 East 30th Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3214 East 30th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64128
Santa Fe
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3299760)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3214 E. 30th Ter. have any available units?
3214 E. 30th Ter. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3214 E. 30th Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
3214 E. 30th Ter. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 E. 30th Ter. pet-friendly?
No, 3214 E. 30th Ter. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3214 E. 30th Ter. offer parking?
No, 3214 E. 30th Ter. does not offer parking.
Does 3214 E. 30th Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 E. 30th Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 E. 30th Ter. have a pool?
No, 3214 E. 30th Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 3214 E. 30th Ter. have accessible units?
No, 3214 E. 30th Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 E. 30th Ter. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3214 E. 30th Ter. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3214 E. 30th Ter. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3214 E. 30th Ter. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary