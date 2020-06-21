315 Garfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Filled with character from the arched dining doorway, antique fireplace, etc, this economical upper floor duplex has TONS of Sq Footage!



Large entryway off the front porch entrance, up two half flights of stairs to your main level of living. Here you find original hardwoods in your spacious living room, with antique fireplace, arch doorway to the forma dining room, and eat in kitchen with all appliances included. Two bedrooms on this level would share the updated hall bath (one bedroom is carpet, one is hardwood. That is the only carpet throughout the full home). Laundry hook-ups are also on this level.

The kitchen features eat in space, plus a large island. You can also acces the back deck and yard from the kitchen.

Upstairs to the master level; large bedroom, walk in closet, sitting area, and full bathroom with both tub/shower combo and seperate stand up shower!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.