Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:50 PM

315 Garfield Avenue

315 Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

315 Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64124
Pendleton Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Filled with character from the arched dining doorway, antique fireplace, etc, this economical upper floor duplex has TONS of Sq Footage!

Large entryway off the front porch entrance, up two half flights of stairs to your main level of living. Here you find original hardwoods in your spacious living room, with antique fireplace, arch doorway to the forma dining room, and eat in kitchen with all appliances included. Two bedrooms on this level would share the updated hall bath (one bedroom is carpet, one is hardwood. That is the only carpet throughout the full home). Laundry hook-ups are also on this level.
The kitchen features eat in space, plus a large island. You can also acces the back deck and yard from the kitchen.
Upstairs to the master level; large bedroom, walk in closet, sitting area, and full bathroom with both tub/shower combo and seperate stand up shower!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Garfield Avenue have any available units?
315 Garfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Garfield Avenue have?
Some of 315 Garfield Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Garfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
315 Garfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Garfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Garfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 315 Garfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 315 Garfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 315 Garfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Garfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Garfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 315 Garfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 315 Garfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 315 Garfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Garfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Garfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
