Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

308 W 132nd St

308 W 132nd St · No Longer Available
Location

308 W 132nd St, Kansas City, MO 64145
Martin City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Enjoy a large great room and entertainment deck just off the formal dining room and open kitchen. 3 Bedrooms, 2 & 1/2 Baths with 1,676 square feet of spacious comfort. This Duplex offers a great floor plan, abundant kitchen cabinetry with pantry and all appliances, including Refrigerator, Range and Dishwasher; Large Master with full bath; All 3 bedrooms are spacious with large closet storage. Dry, clean, full unfinished basement, attached 1-car garage with large backyard green space in serene neighborhood. Contact KPM Advantage Property Management to schedule a showing appointment (913) 777-1302.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 W 132nd St have any available units?
308 W 132nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 W 132nd St have?
Some of 308 W 132nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 W 132nd St currently offering any rent specials?
308 W 132nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 W 132nd St pet-friendly?
No, 308 W 132nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 308 W 132nd St offer parking?
Yes, 308 W 132nd St offers parking.
Does 308 W 132nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 W 132nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 W 132nd St have a pool?
No, 308 W 132nd St does not have a pool.
Does 308 W 132nd St have accessible units?
No, 308 W 132nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 308 W 132nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 W 132nd St has units with dishwashers.

