308 W 132nd St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Enjoy a large great room and entertainment deck just off the formal dining room and open kitchen. 3 Bedrooms, 2 & 1/2 Baths with 1,676 square feet of spacious comfort. This Duplex offers a great floor plan, abundant kitchen cabinetry with pantry and all appliances, including Refrigerator, Range and Dishwasher; Large Master with full bath; All 3 bedrooms are spacious with large closet storage. Dry, clean, full unfinished basement, attached 1-car garage with large backyard green space in serene neighborhood. Contact KPM Advantage Property Management to schedule a showing appointment (913) 777-1302.