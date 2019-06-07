306 West 39th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64111 Old Westport
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals. All our homes include: *Vetted roommates *Month to month lease terms (after 6-month minimum stay) *Furnished common areas and kitchen essentials *1GB internet *Maid service *Access to exclusive sponsored social events Take a 3D Virtual Tour of The House Here --> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4woQvrQ91S6
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 306 West 39th Terrace, BEDROOM 2B, www.livehomeroom.com have any available units?
306 West 39th Terrace, BEDROOM 2B, www.livehomeroom.com doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
What amenities does 306 West 39th Terrace, BEDROOM 2B, www.livehomeroom.com have?
Some of 306 West 39th Terrace, BEDROOM 2B, www.livehomeroom.com's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 West 39th Terrace, BEDROOM 2B, www.livehomeroom.com currently offering any rent specials?
306 West 39th Terrace, BEDROOM 2B, www.livehomeroom.com isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 West 39th Terrace, BEDROOM 2B, www.livehomeroom.com pet-friendly?