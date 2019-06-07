306 West 39th Terrace, BEDROOM 2B, www.livehomeroom.com

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals. All our homes include: *Vetted roommates *Month to month lease terms (after 6-month minimum stay) *Furnished common areas and kitchen essentials *1GB internet *Maid service *Access to exclusive sponsored social events

Take a 3D Virtual Tour of The House Here --> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4woQvrQ91S6