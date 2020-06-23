3041 Harrison St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come check out these newly renovated studio and 1 bedroom apartments!



These beautiful apartments offer new appliances, new paint, and other brand new finishes throughout the units. This apartment building is in the heart of the hottest up-and-coming neighborhood in Kansas City. Just a short walk to places like Operation Breakthrough and Ruby Jean’s Juicery!



This property also has ample off-street parking for residents! Close to Kansas City hotspots like the Country Club Plaza and Westport!



Don’t wait! These units will go fast! Contact the leasing agent to set up a showing for your new home today!