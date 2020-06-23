All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3041 Harrison St

3041 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

3041 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
Longfellow

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out these newly renovated studio and 1 bedroom apartments!

These beautiful apartments offer new appliances, new paint, and other brand new finishes throughout the units. This apartment building is in the heart of the hottest up-and-coming neighborhood in Kansas City. Just a short walk to places like Operation Breakthrough and Ruby Jean’s Juicery!

This property also has ample off-street parking for residents! Close to Kansas City hotspots like the Country Club Plaza and Westport!

Don’t wait! These units will go fast! Contact the leasing agent to set up a showing for your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3041 Harrison St have any available units?
3041 Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3041 Harrison St have?
Some of 3041 Harrison St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3041 Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
3041 Harrison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3041 Harrison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3041 Harrison St is pet friendly.
Does 3041 Harrison St offer parking?
Yes, 3041 Harrison St does offer parking.
Does 3041 Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3041 Harrison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3041 Harrison St have a pool?
No, 3041 Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 3041 Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 3041 Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 3041 Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3041 Harrison St has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

