Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

This spacious cute 2 bedroom 1 bath is ready to move in, Carpets have been cleaned and the bedrooms here are huge with a nice size bathroom. Formal Dinning Area for your large furniture. All rooms have been painted and this lovely property is ready to call home.



Call today to make an appointment 816-599-4950

or Apply online at www.nalamanagement.com