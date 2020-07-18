301 Gladstone Blvd 303

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

303 Gladstone Bridge - Property Id: 310769



Newly rehabbed unit in Historic North-East directly bordering Concourse park with private large raised deck/patio. One car attached garage large basement/garage area for storage and off-street parking. Basement access to common picnic, grilling area overlooking park. Great sunset and city views from park. Everything brand new, Kitchens, Bathrooms, stainless steel appliances. Amazingly quiet street with great neighbors. Property completely secured with gated parking area and security cameras/lighting.



This space is more than an apartment. Includes off-street parking, garage space, onsite private laundry area, large storage area, lots of closet space, dishwasher, your own private HUGE deck and easy access to nearby park.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/301-gladstone-blvd-kansas-city-mo-unit-303/310769

Property Id 310769



(RLNE5957225)