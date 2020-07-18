All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

301 Gladstone Blvd 303

301 Gladstone Boulevard · (816) 305-7590
Location

301 Gladstone Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64124
Scarritt Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
303 Gladstone Bridge - Property Id: 310769

Newly rehabbed unit in Historic North-East directly bordering Concourse park with private large raised deck/patio. One car attached garage large basement/garage area for storage and off-street parking. Basement access to common picnic, grilling area overlooking park. Great sunset and city views from park. Everything brand new, Kitchens, Bathrooms, stainless steel appliances. Amazingly quiet street with great neighbors. Property completely secured with gated parking area and security cameras/lighting.

This space is more than an apartment. Includes off-street parking, garage space, onsite private laundry area, large storage area, lots of closet space, dishwasher, your own private HUGE deck and easy access to nearby park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/301-gladstone-blvd-kansas-city-mo-unit-303/310769
Property Id 310769

(RLNE5957225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Gladstone Blvd 303 have any available units?
301 Gladstone Blvd 303 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Gladstone Blvd 303 have?
Some of 301 Gladstone Blvd 303's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Gladstone Blvd 303 currently offering any rent specials?
301 Gladstone Blvd 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Gladstone Blvd 303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Gladstone Blvd 303 is pet friendly.
Does 301 Gladstone Blvd 303 offer parking?
Yes, 301 Gladstone Blvd 303 offers parking.
Does 301 Gladstone Blvd 303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Gladstone Blvd 303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Gladstone Blvd 303 have a pool?
No, 301 Gladstone Blvd 303 does not have a pool.
Does 301 Gladstone Blvd 303 have accessible units?
No, 301 Gladstone Blvd 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Gladstone Blvd 303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Gladstone Blvd 303 has units with dishwashers.
