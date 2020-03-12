3004 East 107th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated extra storage carpet

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** Bring in your Deposit by 12/19 & Get Dec. Rent FREE!!!



This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home has been recently renovated and is located just south of I-435 and just west of I-49 off Red Bridge Road.



Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home, fresh paint and a great open floor plan, this property is perfect for you and the entire family!



The kitchen has beautiful oak cabinetry, new countertops and a full set of brand new appliances!



All 3 Bedrooms are located on the main level of the home with additional living space in the basement with new carpet and tons of additional storage space!



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



Voepel Property Management

www.rentalskc.com

(816) 405-4845

Contact us to schedule a showing.