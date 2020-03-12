All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3004 East 107th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3004 East 107th Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3004 East 107th Terrace

3004 East 107th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3004 East 107th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64137
St. Catherine's Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** Bring in your Deposit by 12/19 & Get Dec. Rent FREE!!!

This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home has been recently renovated and is located just south of I-435 and just west of I-49 off Red Bridge Road.

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home, fresh paint and a great open floor plan, this property is perfect for you and the entire family!

The kitchen has beautiful oak cabinetry, new countertops and a full set of brand new appliances!

All 3 Bedrooms are located on the main level of the home with additional living space in the basement with new carpet and tons of additional storage space!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 East 107th Terrace have any available units?
3004 East 107th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3004 East 107th Terrace have?
Some of 3004 East 107th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 East 107th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3004 East 107th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 East 107th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3004 East 107th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3004 East 107th Terrace offer parking?
No, 3004 East 107th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 3004 East 107th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 East 107th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 East 107th Terrace have a pool?
No, 3004 East 107th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3004 East 107th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3004 East 107th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 East 107th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3004 East 107th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary