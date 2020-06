Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities google fiber internet access

Room C is available for rent, all utilities included plus google fiber and lawn maintenance. This is a beautifully updated room on the 2nd level. This unit has a shared common area perfect for student living or shared living. This property has a roommate please note this is a shared space with separate bedrooms. Comes with washer and dryer! Very nicely updated kitchen, bathroom, flooring and paint.



Apply online today, Call today for a showing! www.nalamanagement.com or 816905-6252