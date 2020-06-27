All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:15 PM

2920 East 61st Street

2920 East 61st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2920 East 61st Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
South Town Fork Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom home has been recently updated and is located seconds from 71 hwy, and 10 minutes from downtown. New flooring, light fixtures and more. Mudroom. Unfinished basement for storage and laundry hookups. New windows. Central air installed at move in. Off street parking. Fridge and stove provided.

Vouchers OK

$50 app fee
$650 rent / $600 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within.

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are on Alpine Kansas City / Leasing 816 Rently website for guaranteed accuracy.

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 East 61st Street have any available units?
2920 East 61st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2920 East 61st Street have?
Some of 2920 East 61st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 East 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2920 East 61st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 East 61st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2920 East 61st Street is pet friendly.
Does 2920 East 61st Street offer parking?
Yes, 2920 East 61st Street offers parking.
Does 2920 East 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 East 61st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 East 61st Street have a pool?
No, 2920 East 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2920 East 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 2920 East 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 East 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 East 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
