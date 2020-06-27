2920 East 61st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom home has been recently updated and is located seconds from 71 hwy, and 10 minutes from downtown. New flooring, light fixtures and more. Mudroom. Unfinished basement for storage and laundry hookups. New windows. Central air installed at move in. Off street parking. Fridge and stove provided.



Vouchers OK



$50 app fee

$650 rent / $600 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within.



**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.