Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated carpet

Come see this home that is ready to move in now. All electric, energy efficient double pane window. Off street parking, newly renovated with all new carpet and modern mood calming paint colors throughout. This home is one level with 3 bedrooms, one bath and laundry hook up in the bathroom. To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com