2832 Harrison Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Traditional 5 bedroom 4 bath foursquare home with over 2,577 Square Feet of living space. Home features large foyer, living room, main level front load washer and dryer, sitting/office space and open dining room plan to entertain guests while still being able to perform all the duties of a host. The second and third floor feature a total of 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and master suite with private 3rd full bath. Each floor offers its own lavatory to save on all the late night trips up and down the stairs, and over-sized windows for lots of natural lighting. Enjoy the outdoors in either the fenced in back yard with expansive deck or sitting on the brand new front porch. This home is located in the prime hotspot of Kansas city in the Longfellow neighborhood situated between Union Hill and Beacon Hill, and is within walking distance of the wonder with locally owned shops and dining. Call Executive Property Solutions at 816-429-2291 to schedule your self registered viewing. We look forward to having you as a resident!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.