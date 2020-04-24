All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

2832 Harrison Street

2832 Harrison St · No Longer Available
Location

2832 Harrison St, Kansas City, MO 64109
Longfellow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Traditional 5 bedroom 4 bath foursquare home with over 2,577 Square Feet of living space. Home features large foyer, living room, main level front load washer and dryer, sitting/office space and open dining room plan to entertain guests while still being able to perform all the duties of a host. The second and third floor feature a total of 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and master suite with private 3rd full bath. Each floor offers its own lavatory to save on all the late night trips up and down the stairs, and over-sized windows for lots of natural lighting. Enjoy the outdoors in either the fenced in back yard with expansive deck or sitting on the brand new front porch. This home is located in the prime hotspot of Kansas city in the Longfellow neighborhood situated between Union Hill and Beacon Hill, and is within walking distance of the wonder with locally owned shops and dining. Call Executive Property Solutions at 816-429-2291 to schedule your self registered viewing. We look forward to having you as a resident!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2832 Harrison Street have any available units?
2832 Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2832 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
2832 Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2832 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
No, 2832 Harrison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2832 Harrison Street offer parking?
No, 2832 Harrison Street does not offer parking.
Does 2832 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2832 Harrison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2832 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 2832 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 2832 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 2832 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2832 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2832 Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2832 Harrison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2832 Harrison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
