2800 East 61st Street

Step into this great home with beautiful new flooring in main areas of the house!

Good size living room has decorative fireplace and ceiling fan!

Kitchen has white cabinets and comes with oven/range and refrigerator.

Two bedrooms come carpeted with ceiling fans and closets.

Home has one bathroom.

Park your car safely away from the elements in your attached garage.

Off street parking for other vehicle(s).

Large unfinished basement has great storage space and Washer/Dryer Hookups!

Enjoy the fenced yard!

Tenants pay all utilities.

No pets please.

9-15 month lease available.