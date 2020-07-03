All apartments in Kansas City
2800 East 61st Street
Last updated February 16 2020 at 12:16 AM

2800 East 61st Street

2800 East 61st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2800 East 61st Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
South Town Fork Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Step into this great home with beautiful new flooring in main areas of the house!
Good size living room has decorative fireplace and ceiling fan!
Kitchen has white cabinets and comes with oven/range and refrigerator.
Two bedrooms come carpeted with ceiling fans and closets.
Home has one bathroom.
Park your car safely away from the elements in your attached garage.
Off street parking for other vehicle(s).
Large unfinished basement has great storage space and Washer/Dryer Hookups!
Enjoy the fenced yard!
Tenants pay all utilities.
No pets please.
9-15 month lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 East 61st Street have any available units?
2800 East 61st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 East 61st Street have?
Some of 2800 East 61st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 East 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2800 East 61st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 East 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 2800 East 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2800 East 61st Street offer parking?
Yes, 2800 East 61st Street offers parking.
Does 2800 East 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 East 61st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 East 61st Street have a pool?
No, 2800 East 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2800 East 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 2800 East 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 East 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 East 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

