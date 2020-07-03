2800 East 61st Street, Kansas City, MO 64130 South Town Fork Creek
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Step into this great home with beautiful new flooring in main areas of the house! Good size living room has decorative fireplace and ceiling fan! Kitchen has white cabinets and comes with oven/range and refrigerator. Two bedrooms come carpeted with ceiling fans and closets. Home has one bathroom. Park your car safely away from the elements in your attached garage. Off street parking for other vehicle(s). Large unfinished basement has great storage space and Washer/Dryer Hookups! Enjoy the fenced yard! Tenants pay all utilities. No pets please. 9-15 month lease available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2800 East 61st Street have any available units?
