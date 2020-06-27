All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

2750 Cherry

2750 Cherry St · No Longer Available
Location

2750 Cherry St, Kansas City, MO 64108
Longfellow

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Great Location Office /Live/Work Space Utilities are included - Gated off street parking.

Close to Crown Center, I 35 and I 71. The upper level has lots of Natural lighting great for an Artist.

1 bathroom down stairs with a kitchen and 1 bathroom upstairs with a shower and laundry area. Lots of options with this space. Come take a look and see all the possibilities.

Ste G. 800 sq ft office space on first level with 1600 sq ft on 2nd level for living space or office space.

Landlord pays all utilities, taxes and insurance

(RLNE5165584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2750 Cherry have any available units?
2750 Cherry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2750 Cherry currently offering any rent specials?
2750 Cherry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2750 Cherry pet-friendly?
No, 2750 Cherry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2750 Cherry offer parking?
Yes, 2750 Cherry offers parking.
Does 2750 Cherry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2750 Cherry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2750 Cherry have a pool?
No, 2750 Cherry does not have a pool.
Does 2750 Cherry have accessible units?
No, 2750 Cherry does not have accessible units.
Does 2750 Cherry have units with dishwashers?
No, 2750 Cherry does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2750 Cherry have units with air conditioning?
No, 2750 Cherry does not have units with air conditioning.
