Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Large midtown home! Vouchers Accepted - This very large 4 bedroom 1 bathroom is located in Mid-town KC, MO. Near 26th & Prospect there is a lot within walking distance like shops, groceries and public transportation stops. Upon walking in you are in the entryway that leads upstairs or you can straight to the kitchen or right into the large living room. The living room has a faux fireplace and is almost twice the size of an average living room. It then wraps around into the kitchen area that also leads out to the back porch. Down the hall from the kitchen is the main floor half bath. Upstairs are all of the bedrooms and the one full bathroom. One bedroom is very large and has a bonus room off it that is the size of the rest of the bedrooms.



**DUE to the recent COVID-19 situation we are postponing all in person initial showings. Instead a video tour will be available for prospective tenants to see. Please inquire in order to get a link to our video.



Additional information:

*VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.

*Pets welcomed for an extra $25 added to the monthly rent per pet.

*No smoking inside the property and must keep outside areas tidy of trash/animal waste.

*All utilities are tenants responsibility

*Lawn care is tenants responsibility

*One long driveway for parking, as well as ample street parking.



Qualifications:

*Must make 3x the monthly rent with monthly gross household income

*No evictions within the past 5 years

*No felonies

*At least 3 years good rental history.



(RLNE5768012)