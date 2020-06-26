2701 East 80th Street

Amenities
You really must come and see this beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in south Kansas City, just off Hwy 71.
This home features an attached 2 car garage, a beautiful kitchen with dark wood cabinetry and brand new subway tile backsplash. This home also offers brand new bathrooms, a stunning sunporch, and fully finished basement.
This one is sure to go quick, so make sure you check it out today!
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.