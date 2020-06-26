2701 East 80th Street

Amenities

You really must come and see this beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in south Kansas City, just off Hwy 71.



This home features an attached 2 car garage, a beautiful kitchen with dark wood cabinetry and brand new subway tile backsplash. This home also offers brand new bathrooms, a stunning sunporch, and fully finished basement.



This one is sure to go quick, so make sure you check it out today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

