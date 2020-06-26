All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

2701 East 80th Street

2701 East 80th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2701 East 80th Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You really must come and see this beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in south Kansas City, just off Hwy 71.

This home features an attached 2 car garage, a beautiful kitchen with dark wood cabinetry and brand new subway tile backsplash. This home also offers brand new bathrooms, a stunning sunporch, and fully finished basement.

This one is sure to go quick, so make sure you check it out today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 East 80th Street have any available units?
2701 East 80th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2701 East 80th Street have?
Some of 2701 East 80th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 East 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2701 East 80th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 East 80th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2701 East 80th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2701 East 80th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2701 East 80th Street offers parking.
Does 2701 East 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 East 80th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 East 80th Street have a pool?
No, 2701 East 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2701 East 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 2701 East 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 East 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 East 80th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

