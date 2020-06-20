2635 Victor Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Large home with everything you need!

A large front porch greets you as you step in to the grand foyer with original crown molding and beautiful staircase.

Large ceilings and Tons of room to spread out on this grand first floor with living room and formal dining space.

Gorgeous decorative fireplace and updated finishes, Plus a first floor half bath.

Fresh, white eat-in kitchen with the stove and refrigerator provided!

Go upstairs to check out your large three bedrooms.

Fresh paint and gleaming hardwood floor's. Nice closet space and updated fixtures! Refinished full bath and plenty of room for your linens in the built-in cabinetry.

The third floor serves as a possible storage space!

Two car detached garage.

Serious inquiries only, please no felonies or evictions.

Tenants do lawn care and snow removal.

No pets please.