All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2635 Victor Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2635 Victor Street
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:13 PM

2635 Victor Street

2635 Victor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2635 Victor Street, Kansas City, MO 64128
Santa Fe

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large home with everything you need!
A large front porch greets you as you step in to the grand foyer with original crown molding and beautiful staircase.
Large ceilings and Tons of room to spread out on this grand first floor with living room and formal dining space.
Gorgeous decorative fireplace and updated finishes, Plus a first floor half bath.
Fresh, white eat-in kitchen with the stove and refrigerator provided!
Go upstairs to check out your large three bedrooms.
Fresh paint and gleaming hardwood floor's. Nice closet space and updated fixtures! Refinished full bath and plenty of room for your linens in the built-in cabinetry.
The third floor serves as a possible storage space!
Two car detached garage.
Serious inquiries only, please no felonies or evictions.
Tenants do lawn care and snow removal.
No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 Victor Street have any available units?
2635 Victor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2635 Victor Street have?
Some of 2635 Victor Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 Victor Street currently offering any rent specials?
2635 Victor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 Victor Street pet-friendly?
No, 2635 Victor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2635 Victor Street offer parking?
Yes, 2635 Victor Street offers parking.
Does 2635 Victor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2635 Victor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 Victor Street have a pool?
No, 2635 Victor Street does not have a pool.
Does 2635 Victor Street have accessible units?
No, 2635 Victor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 Victor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2635 Victor Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary